Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Salman Khan To Join Hands For A Dark Action-Thriller Film? Here's What We Know

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has recently been grabbing all the attention, achieved success with his latest venture, ‘Animal,’ starring Ranbir Kapoor. Renowned for his work on ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh,’ Vanga is now said to have initiated discussions with Salman Khan for an upcoming project.
Currently keeping himself busy with his collaborations with Allu Arjun and Prabhas for his next projects, Sandeep Reddy Vanga doesn’t seem to want to take a break. Despite being trolled for seemingly making anti-feminist movies, he wants to continue to deliver blockbusters, and release at least one film every year.
As of now, as per a report by Filmfare, Vanga is in talks with the ‘Tiger 3’ actor for a potential project, which is touted to be a dark action crime thriller. Despite the ongoing talks, any kind of an official confirmation regarding the same from the actor and/or director is awaited.
In addition to his ongoing commitments, the director has openly voiced his desire to collaborate with esteemed superstars Chiranjeevi and Shah Rukh Khan, sometime in the near future. Referring to them as his idols, Vanga is diligently making a compelling script to present to both the actors. Once the script is finalized, he would immediately start production.
Despite its box office success, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest film, ‘Animal,’ sparked numerous controversies and received a mixed bag of reviews from both audiences and critics. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Bobby Deol in significant roles, the movie has already begun production for a sequel titled ‘Animal Park,’ which is anticipated for a release in 2025.
As for the superstar, he will soon be collaborating with Karan Johar for a big budget actioner, which will be helmed by Vishnuvardhan. As per reports, Salman will be seen as a paramilitary officer in the movie, which is supposedly inspired by a true story. However, there is no official confirmation regarding its release date yet.