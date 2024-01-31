Ranbir Kapoor To Start Shooting For 'Animal Park' In 2025? Here's What We Know So Far

As per the latest report in Mid-Day, sources close to the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have shared that the sequel will go into the writing stage in February. It is believed that Vanga is currently looking forward to shooting his cop thriller, ‘Spirit’ with Prabhas, in the next couple of months. Simultaneously, the filmmaker’s writing team is working on developing the script of the sequel, ‘Animal Park’, based on the plotline given to them by Sandeep.