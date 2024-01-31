Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Bobby Deol in the lead, emerged to be a massive blockbuster at the box office, both in India and worldwide. Adding to the excitement, the makers of Animal’ have already announced its sequel ‘Animal Park’ to keep the fans hooked. However, it seems there’s a long wait before the audience would be able to see ‘Animal Park’ on the silver screen.
Ranbir Kapoor To Start Shooting For 'Animal Park' In 2025? Here's What We Know So Far
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal Park' is reportedly expected to go on the floors in 2025.
As per the latest report in Mid-Day, sources close to the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have shared that the sequel will go into the writing stage in February. It is believed that Vanga is currently looking forward to shooting his cop thriller, ‘Spirit’ with Prabhas, in the next couple of months. Simultaneously, the filmmaker’s writing team is working on developing the script of the sequel, ‘Animal Park’, based on the plotline given to them by Sandeep.
The source further revealed that the basic structure of ‘Animal Park’ was already when the first part was written, considering the makers wanted it to be a multi-film outing. Reportedly, the second part is expected to focus on Ranbir Kapoor’s character (Ranvijay) and his lookalike. It would also revolve around Rashmika Mandanna’s character’s (Geetanjali) relationship with Ranvijay, and the latter’s relationship with his son.
“The idea is that while Sandeep shoots Spirit, he will take monthly updates on the script primarily being written by Pranay Vanga. He will actively work with the writers only in the second half of 2024. Ranbir Kapoor will focus on 'Animal Park' only next year,” the daily quoted a source as saying.
In fact, speaking about the sequel, in a recent interview with TimesNow, Vanga called it “bigger and crazier”, promising that the sequel will be “darker and more violent.”
‘Animal’ was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s third directorial after ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’. It revolved around a troubled father-son relationship amid the backdrop of bloodshed and vengeance. The film released in theatres on December 1, and recently premiered on OTT platforms as well.