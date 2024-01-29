Filmfare 2024: Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor, Gives Shout Out To Raha After Winning Best Actor

About his daughter Raha, Ranbir said, "And last but not least my daughter Raha...naughty....you were born and a week later I started principal shooting for Animal ..and every single day just to come home to you has been the most joyful experience of my life. Mumma and papa are bringing you a bua and a massi (referring to black lady) tonight to play... I can't wait to experience every adventure with you...I love you naughty. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen...see you at the movies."