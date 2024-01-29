Filmfare 2024: Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor, Gives Shout Out To Raha After Winning Best Actor

Ranbir Kapoor clinched the Best Actor Award (Male) at the 2024 Filmfare Awards for his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film ‘Animal’. Post the win, he not only grooved with wife Alia Bhatt to the film’s hit track, “Jamal Kudu”, but also paid homage to his late father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor in his acceptance speech. Not just that, Ranbir Kapoor even gave a shout out to his daughter, Raha.
Ranbir Kapoor, in his acceptance speech at Filmfare Awards held in Gujarat on Sunday, dedicated the win to his dad and daughter. In his speech, Ranbir can be seen heard saying, "Every day I think of you, I remember you and everything that I feel for you...the love, the affection I try to channelize it through this part and I hope you are up there in peace and resting.”
About his daughter Raha, Ranbir said, "And last but not least my daughter Raha...naughty....you were born and a week later I started principal shooting for Animal ..and every single day just to come home to you has been the most joyful experience of my life. Mumma and papa are bringing you a bua and a massi (referring to black lady) tonight to play... I can't wait to experience every adventure with you...I love you naughty. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen...see you at the movies."
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ‘Animal’ got a total of 6 trophies at the Filmfare Awards 2024. Apart from ‘Animal’, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's ‘12th Fail’ won some of the biggest awards for the night, including Best Film and Best Director. In the Critics category, Vikrant Massey bagged the Best Actor award 12th Fail. Meanwhile, Rani Mukherji and Shefali Shah shared the award for the Best Actress (Critics) for ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ and ‘Three Of Us’, respectively.
Not just Alia, Alia Bhatt also won the award for Best Actor (Female) for her role in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.
On the work front, after working together in ‘Brahmastra’, Alia and Ranbir are set to share the screen again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’, also featuring Vicky Kaushal.