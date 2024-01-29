The 69th Filmfare Awards ceremony concluded on Sunday, January 29 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The awards night saw Karan Johar serve as the host.
Filmfare Awards 2024: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Dance To ‘Jamal Kudu’, Says ‘He Still Makes My Eyes Shine’
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shared a kiss as they danced to Animal's hit song 'Jamal Kudu' at Filmfare 2024.
For those caught unaware, it was in the 2019 Filmfare Awards that Alia Bhatt professed her love for her then-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and said that he “makes my eyes shine and heart smile.” At the 2024 Filmfare Awards, Alia, who is now married to Ranbir, recalled her speech from 2019 and shared that nothing has changed between them.
She said at the Filmfare 2024 ceremony, “He still makes my eyes shine and heart smile, so we’ve come far, but we are still the same, which is also what makes it really special!”
While Alia won the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) award for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, Ranbir took the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) award home for ‘Animal’.
Meanwhile, in another clip that has surfaced from the Filmfare 2024 event, Alia and Ranbir are seen together to ‘Jamal Kudu’ from the latter’s hit ‘Animal’. In the video, they imitate Bobby Deol’s signature step and have two glasses on their heads. Before returning to the stage, Ranbir even gave his wife a quick peck on the cheek.
Watch it here:
On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia, who previously collaborated in Ayan Mukerji’s 2022 film Brahmastra, will be sharing screen space yet again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s newly announced ‘Love and War’. The film, which is slated for a Christmas release next year, will also feature Vicky Kaushal, and marks the reunion of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor after ‘Saawariya’.
SLB had earlier worked with Alia in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The actress will also be seen in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’.