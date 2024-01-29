'Animal': Ranbir Kapoor Breaks Silence On Toxic Masculinity Criticism, Gives Update On Sequel

Though the film became one of the highest-grossing films of 2023, it has also been accused of glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the main role, shared his two cents on this ongoing debate among netizens regarding this and said, "There is a very healthy conversation that has started about toxic masculinity, which is a great thing because cinema, at least, it starts a conversation. If something is wrong, if you don't show that it is wrong, and unless conversation starts in the society, we will never realise it."