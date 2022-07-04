Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Blames Karan Johar's Films For Portraying Marriages Unrealistically

The trailer for the seventh season of 'Koffee With Karan' is out and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen putting the blame on Karan Johar for unhappy marriages.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 2:10 pm

The seventh season of the well-known celebrity talk show - 'Koffee With Karan' is about to begin. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen pulling Karan Johar's leg in the flamboyant trailer, which came out on Saturday. She brings up the subject of marriages in his films.

Ruth Prabhu appeared on Johar's show. She created a name for herself in the first episode of the Hindi web series 'The Family Man 2.' The precise air date of Ruth Prabhu's episode is still unknown, but it seems like the 'Majili' actress had a few light-hearted moments during her appearance on the show.

As Johar and Ruth Prabhu appear to be having a good time talking about some recent events, Ruth Prabhu is heard telling Johar: "You are the reason behind unhappy marriages."

"You have portrayed life as 'K3G', whereas, in fact, life is 'KGF,'" Ruth Prabhu says. These amusing exchanges between the two have gone viral.

Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarakonda, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani are some of the Bollywood celebrities who will be seen on the celebrity talk show this season.

[With Inputs from IANS]

