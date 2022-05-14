Sam Claflin To Star In Supernatural Thriller 'Bagman'

British actor Sam Claflin will play the lead role in Lionsgate's upcoming film 'Bagman.'

The supernatural thriller comes from filmmaker Colm McCarthy, best known for directing season two of 'Peaky Blinders' and 'The Girl With all the Gifts,' according to The Hollywood Reporter.

John Hulme has penned the script for the film, which will feature Claflin as a father who desperately struggles against his deepest inner fear when the childhood monster he once vanquished returns to haunt him.

This time, however, the father has to muster the strength to not just fight for himself, but for his family.

The project, which is being introduced to international buyers in the coming days at the Cannes Film Festival, will be produced by Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey.

Claflin became popular after starring as Philip Swift in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' and also played Finnick Odair in 'The Hunger Games' film series.

His film credits include romance drama 'Me Before You,' 'My Cousin Rachel' and Netflix’s 'Enola Holmes.' He is currently shooting Amazon’s rock series 'Daisy Jones and the Six.'

