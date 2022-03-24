'Salaar' To Be A 2023 Release, Producer Vijay Kiragandur Talks About The Shoot Schedule

Actor Prabhas, who was recently seen in ‘Radhe Shyam’, will now next be seen in Telugu film 'Salaar'. In an interesting update, the film's producer Vijay Kiragandur has revealed the production details of the upcoming film.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kiragandur, the founder of Hombale Films, revealed an update on much awaited Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar’. It will be directed by Prashanth Neel.

While speaking about the shoot updates, Kiragandur said, “We are shooting for about the 30 percent of the film. Prabhas then got busy with the promotions of 'Radhe Shyam' and Prashanth got tied up with the post-production of 'KGF 2'. We resume shooting from the month of May.”

The filmmaker further added that they plan to wrap up the film by the end of 2022 and release it in 2023, between the window of April to June.

Kiragandur added, “There is a strict instruction from the director to not reveal the story line, but working with Prabhas is a real pleasure. He is a darling for us, he is the most loved person. And I am not just talking about stardom, but he is very close to us on a personal front too. Prabhas has seen some rushes and really liked the way it has been shot.”

A quick promise to the fans is that the film will be made of a global scale. However, when asked about the buzz about 'Salaar' being a two part saga, Kiragandur said, “That’s something we can’t tell right now. We will wait for the right time.”

After the blockbusters 'KGF: Chapter 1' and 'KGF: Chapter 2', 'Salaar' will be the third Pan India film for Hombale Films.

Kiragandur said on a concluding note, “We will be announcing two more Pan Indian films in June. 'Salaar' is our third and we release it in five Indian languages.”