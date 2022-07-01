Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Saiyami Kher Shares 'Surreal' Scuba Diving Experience In Thailand

Actress Saiyami Kher will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in R.Balki's directorial sports drama, 'Ghoomer'.

Saiyami Kher
Saiyami Kher Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 5:17 pm

Actress Saiyami Kher recently took out time for a dive during her Thailand trip. She will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in R.Balki's directorial sports drama, 'Ghoomer'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saiyami Kher (@saiyami)

Kher has dived at various international locations such as Bali and Turkey.

The actress said, "It was a surreal experience that cannot be defined the first time I went scuba diving. It was then I realised what I was missing, being caught up in a world full of chaos. It changed something in me after my stint underwater. There is a whole new world beneath the surface which many of us don't know."

The actress added, "We humans are so small in this amazing universe. I find peace and solace and it's my stress buster whenever I go deep inside the sea. I do whatever I can in my capacity to protect the ocean and feel sad our oceans are getting polluted."

She concluded by saying, "Saving the environment and oceans should be our first priority for a healthy future."

Kher has worked in 'Mirzya', 'Unpaused', 'Special OPS' and 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Ghoomer First Look Shows Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher Sharing Moment Of Contemplation

Priyanka Chopra Is Keeping Stress At Bay With Some Scuba Diving Sessions In Spain

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Saiyami Kher Abhishek Bachchan Thailand Scuba Diving Ghoomer Oceans Saiyami Kher
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera