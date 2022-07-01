Saiyami Kher Shares 'Surreal' Scuba Diving Experience In Thailand

Actress Saiyami Kher recently took out time for a dive during her Thailand trip. She will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in R.Balki's directorial sports drama, 'Ghoomer'.

Kher has dived at various international locations such as Bali and Turkey.



The actress said, "It was a surreal experience that cannot be defined the first time I went scuba diving. It was then I realised what I was missing, being caught up in a world full of chaos. It changed something in me after my stint underwater. There is a whole new world beneath the surface which many of us don't know."



The actress added, "We humans are so small in this amazing universe. I find peace and solace and it's my stress buster whenever I go deep inside the sea. I do whatever I can in my capacity to protect the ocean and feel sad our oceans are getting polluted."



She concluded by saying, "Saving the environment and oceans should be our first priority for a healthy future."



Kher has worked in 'Mirzya', 'Unpaused', 'Special OPS' and 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'.

[With Inputs From IANS]