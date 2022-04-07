Saira Banu Has Gone Into A Shell After Dilip Kumar’s Death: Dharmendra, Mumtaz, Shatrughan Sinha

Actor Dilip Kumar passed away last year and his wife, Saira Banu has reportedly gone into a shell. Banu’s friends from the film industry are worried about her not responding to them.

According to a story in Bollywood Hungama, actors Mumtaz, Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha have tried reaching out to her. In fact, Mumtaz said that she even went to her place, but was still not able to meet Banu.

“It’s so sad. Sairaji seems to be have gone into a shell after Yusuf Saab’s sad passing away. I made many attempts to contact her. When I could not reach her, I dropped in at her home. But I couldn’t meet her, I feel really sad,” she was quoted as saying.

Talking about the time she met Banu last, Mumtaz recollects that she took care of her really well. “I remember the last time I met them both at their bungalow. Sairaji was so gracious. She had made really delicious cookies and cakes for me.” Mumtaz, Kumar and Banu had worked together in ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ and ‘Aadmi Aur Insaan’.

Dharmendra also added that Banu has not been responding to his calls and hoped that she was well. Sinha added that she is still coming to terms with the death of Kumar as the loss was very big for her. He added that he will be there for her whenever she would need any support. “After Dilip Saab, she has gone into a shell. We all lost the greatest actor. But she lost much more. I want her to know my wife and I are there for her if she needs us,” he said.

Kumar and Banu tied the knot on October 11, 1966, and were each other's support system. She took care of Kumar during the last years of his life.