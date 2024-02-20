Actor Rituraj Singh, who appeared on television shows, films and web shows, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 20 following a cardiac arrest. He was 59. His close friend and actor, Amit Behl confirmed the news as he said, “He had been hospitalised due to some stomach issues and was discharged a few days ago. He passed away around 12.30 am at his home due to a cardiac arrest,” as per a report by PTI.
Rupali Ganguly, who worked with Rituraj in the daily soap, 'Anupamaa' penned a heartfelt note for the departed soul. Rituraj Singh played the role of Yashpal Dhillon, in 'Anupamaa'. She shared pictures of the actor in a chef's cap and an apron. She wrote, "Dear Rituraj Sir, it was an honour to share screen space with you … like an enthusiastic student getting to learn her favourite subject from a teacher who has taught many others, I was overjoyed."
She added, "You said you had seen my work, and yet I wanted to prove to you that I could earn my place in the frame standing next to one of the legends of television whom I had watched growing up … your all-knowing smile after our scenes and your words of encouragement was like a report card to me … I was thrilled by your kind words … but there was so much more to learn sir …"
“These pictures I had taken of you when you wore the chef cap … I was tardy in sending it to you … never thought these would be put up here as a remembrance…. Your life stories, quirky sense of humour, immense knowledge about world cinema and your talent shall always be remembered,'' she wrote further.
"Thank you for being Yashpal Sir to my Anupamaa ..Thank you for the words that left an indelible mark… Rupali. May you find peace, Om Shanti,'' Rupali concluded her post.
Apart from Rupali Ganguly, several celebs like Varun Dhawan, Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta and Sonu Sood among others mourned Rituraj's demise. He is survived by his wife and two children.