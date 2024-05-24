Art & Entertainment

Rohit Shetty Shares Picture Of His Singham From Snow-Clad Mountains In Jammu And Kashmir

Director Rohit Shetty, who is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Singham 3’, shared a picture of his lead actor Ajay Devgn from the set.

Instagram
Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Director Rohit Shetty, who is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Singham 3’, shared a picture of his lead actor Ajay Devgn from the set.

On Friday, Rohit posted a photo on Instagram featuring Ajay in character as Singham, wearing his police uniform.

The picture shows Ajay surrounded by the armoured vehicles of the Jammu and Kashmir police, set against the backdrop of snow-clad mountains.

The director wrote in the caption: “SSP (SOG) Special Operations Group. Jammu and Kashmir police. Singham again. Coming soon #singhamagain."

Rohit started shooting for 'Singham 3' in Srinagar on May 18. Ajay and Jackie Shroff were seen shooting in Srinagar, drawing the attention of dozens of locals who watched the shoot.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

'Singham 3' is the fifth instalment of Rohit's cop universe, a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Latur Teen Who Wrote Class 12 Exams With Feet Scores Distinction Marks
  2. Bengal Govt To Move Higher Court To Challenge Cal HC Order On OBC Certificates: Mamata
  3. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  4. BJP Moves SC Against Calcutta HC Order On Advertisements During Lok Sabha Polls
  5. UP: SUV Runs Over 70-Year-Old Man Twice While Reversing In Jhansi's Narrow Street | Shocking Video
Entertainment News
  1. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  2. For Abrar Qazi Sketching Is Like Meditation: 'It Calms My Mind'
  3. Gaurav More Shakes A Leg With Moushumi Chatterjee On ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’
  4. Sapna Sikarwar Opens Up On What She Did Before Acting: 'Did Dance Classes, Choreographed Wedding Performances'
  5. 'Unacceptable': Priyanka Chopra's Fans Miffed At British TV Host After He Calls Her 'Chianca Chop Free'
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024 Preview: Sumit Nagal Faces World No. 18 Karen Khachanov In First Round
  2. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  4. France's Record Scorer Olivier Giroud To Bow Out Of International Duty Post Euros 2024
  5. French Open 2024 Preview: What Might Rafael Nadal's Farewell Resemble?
World News
  1. California Mother Fined $88,000 After Kids Mistakenly Collect Clams Instead Of Seashells
  2. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  3. Indian-origin Woman Jailed In Singapore For Manipulating Bike's Number Plate To Avoid Charges
  4. Beachgoers Warned To Watch For White Sharks Over Holiday Weekend
  5. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Shimla; BJP Candidate Kangana Ranaut Speaks At Mandi Rally