Robert Redford Death: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Pay Heartfelt Tributes To The Hollywood Legend

Hollywood actor turned filmmaker Robert Redford died on Tuesday at the age of 89. Tributes poured in from Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and others.

Bollywood celebs on Robert Redford death
Bollywood celebs mourn Robert Redford's death Photo: Instagram
Legendary Hollywood icon Robert Redford breathed his last on Tuesday (September 16) at his residence in Utah. He was 89. The news of his demise was confirmed by his publicist, Cindi Berger, Chairman and CEO of Rogers and Cowan PMK, in a statement.

Celebrities across fields and generations mourned Robert Redford's death, including Indian celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and others.

Bollywood celebs pay tributes to Robert Redford

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a news about Redford's death and wrote, "Icon."

"Adieus dearest #RobertRedford! Learnt so much from your movies and your life. Om Shanti," wrote Anupam Kher on X, and added broken heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopras post on Robert Redford
Priyanka Chopra's post on Robert Redford Photo: Instagram
Actor, director, activist Robert Redford dies at 89 - Instagram
Robert Redford Passes Away At 89: Meryl Streep, James Gunn, Morgan Freeman Pay Tribute To The Oscar-Winning Legend

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kareena Kapoor paid tribute to the legend by sharing a quote from Redford. She wrote, 'Storytelling is important. Part of human continuity' - Robert Redford."

She also shared a picture of the actor on Instagram Story and wrote, "In Power Legend."

Sonam Kapoor shared a black-and-white photo of the actor on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Rest in peace maestro." 

Kareena Kapoors post for Robert Redford
Kareena Kapoor's post for Robert Redford Photo: Instagram
Sonam Kapoors post for Robert Redford
Sonam Kapoor's post for Robert Redford Photo: Instagram
Anil Kapoor wrote a lengthy emotional note alongside pictures of Redford on X. An excerpt from his post read: "Rest in peace, Robert Redford. From Barefoot in the Park to The Great Gatsby, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting and all the films in between--he was one of the most beautiful, captivating men ever. His personality, that legendary jawline, that smile... beyond compare."

Nargis Fakhri, Anurag Kashyap, Soni Razdan and other celebs also mourned the demise of the Oscar-winning actor-turned-director.

Alan Yu Menglong dies after falling from a building - X
Chinese Actor-Singer Alan Yu Menglong Passes Away At 37 After Falling Off A Building In Beijing

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Apart from acting and directing, Redford was also the founder of the Sundance Institute, known for the Sundance Film Festival, which promotes independent films and supports emerging filmmakers and artists.

