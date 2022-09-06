Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal To Get Married With Celebrations Spread Over 5 Days

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to get hitched later this month after a long wait of over 2 years. Their wedding kept getting pushed because of the pandemic and then because of their own personal commitments towards work and family. Now, it’s being said it will be a grand celebration.

Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha
Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 4:27 pm

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding is now officially drawing closer with the actor duo set to tie to knot end of this month in grand receptions planned in Delhi and Mumbai and intimate wedding ceremonies with close friends and family.

The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October. After many delays owing to the pandemic and commitment of shoots, the actors, who were originally set to marry in April 2020, had their wedding delayed a few times over owing to the ever-evolving situation of Covid-19 and the duo were busy with commitments of shoots of projects they have been tied to.

In a recent interview with Outlook, when asked about whether she is tired of waiting for the pandemic to get over to get hitched to Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha says, “I am not tired. The pandemic has been great for me. I have been very lucky. I was able to set up my production. I have made great friends. I have also got time to intercept and see who my actual well-wishers in life are. It has been fantastic for me. I am very aware of the difficult situation that the people are facing but thankfully I did not have to worry about anything and I am very grateful.”

“The pandemic has allowed me to do many things. Of course, there were losses in my family and it is very tragic and difficult to cope with. The situation of the world, the shots of bodies floating in Ganga broke my heart. It is like living through a World War. I am grateful to God that I got to do work because I am a workaholic and I am very restless. I got the opportunity to sit down and breathe, write, sing, learn how to cook, and develop a better bond with my fiancé and my cat. As far as marriage is concerned, it will happen someday or the other, and we are very hopeful about that. We have not even taken back the advances to some venues that we paid in the year 2020,” she adds.

For the unversed, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been dating since the time they worked on ‘Fukrey’ together. They have been seen in both parts of the franchise, and now the third part of the franchise is almost ready for release.

