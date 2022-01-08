Richa Chadha On Wedding To Ali Fazal: ‘It Will Happen Someday

Actress Richa Chadha and actor Ali Fazal have been dating for a really long time. The two were supposed to get hitched in 2020 when the pandemic struck and pushed all plans indefinitely. There have been reports of a wedding date being fixed quite a number of times ever since, but every time a new wave of the pandemic hits up, and things get pushed further ahead.

When asked about whether she is tired of waiting for the pandemic to get over to get hitched to Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha says, “I am not tired. The pandemic has been great for me. I have been very lucky. I was able to set up my production. I have made great friends. I have also got time to intercept and see who my actual well-wishers in life are. It has been fantastic for me. I am very aware of the difficult situation that the people are facing but thankfully I did not have to worry about anything and I am very grateful.''

''The pandemic has allowed me to do many things. Of course, there were losses in my family and it is very tragic and difficult to cope with. The situation of the world, the shots of bodies floating in Ganga broke my heart. It is like living through a World War. I am grateful to God that I got to do work because I am a workaholic and I am very restless. I got the opportunity to sit down and breathe, write, sing, learn how to cook, and develop a better bond with my fiancé and my cat. As far as marriage is concerned, it will happen someday or the other, and we are very hopeful about that. We have not even taken back the advances to some venues that we paid in the year 2020.”

Currently, the lovely couple is out of the country for a much-needed vacation to Saudi Arabia. On the work front, Ali Fazal will soon be seen in ‘Gift Of The Nile’, and Richa Chadha was recently seen in ‘Inside Edge 3’.