Raveena Tandon Addresses Road Rage Incident After Getting Clean Chit In The Case

Actress Raveena Tandon has finally got a clean chit from police in the recent road rage incident as per a report in ANI. She has broken her silence in the matter. Raveena got embroiled into controversy due to the road rage incident, which occurred on a Saturday night in the Carter Road area. She and her driver were attacked by a mob who accused Raveena of abusing and assaulted three individuals. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media where we saw Raveena and the mob getting into an altercation. The actress' driver was accused of rough driving and hitting three persons near Rizvi College on Carter Road, Mumbai.