Raveena Tandon Addresses Road Rage Incident After Getting Clean Chit In The Case

Actress Raveena Tandon has finally got a clean chit from police in the recent road rage incident as per a report in ANI. She has broken her silence in the matter. Raveena got embroiled into controversy due to the road rage incident, which occurred on a Saturday night in the Carter Road area. She and her driver were attacked by a mob who accused Raveena of abusing and assaulted three individuals. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media where we saw Raveena and the mob getting into an altercation. The actress' driver was accused of rough driving and hitting three persons near Rizvi College on Carter Road, Mumbai.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Raveena Tandon expressed gratitude to her fans and followers, for their love, support, and faith in her. She wrote, ''Thank you for the overwhelming love, belief, and support! Moral of the story? Get dashcams and CCTVs now!''
Have a look at Raveena's post here.
In the video that went viral, Raveena and her driver were seen repeatedly attacked by the locales. One of them from the mob was heard saying, "Why did your driver run? He assaulted me. My nose is bleeding. Bring your driver in front of us." The actress was requesting not to harm anyone. She said, "I know she is bleeding. Don't touch my driver. I request you. Please don't do it."
The complainant who was identified as Mohammad, narrated the entire incident in the video, alleging that Raveena Tandon was under the influence of alcohol and she abused and assaulted his family members. He also said he went to the Khar police station but the police refused to file an FIR against the actress.
On the work front, Raveena was last seen in 'Patna Shuklla'. She will be next seen in 'Welcome to the Jungle,' that stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Shreyas Talpade, and Lara Dutta among others.