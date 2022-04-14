Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Security Team Says Couple Will Pose After 7 pm

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will pose for pictures after 7 pm on Thursday. That was the only concrete information media personnel gathered outside their Bandra home had as the wedding celebrations got underway, the details of which have been shrouded in enigmatic silence for the last several days.

Mother of the bride Soni Razdan and mother of the groom Neetu Kapoor, who on Wednesday evening confirmed that the wedding would indeed be held on Thursday, were among the first to be photographed entering the apartment building in Bandra.

Any other information on when, where and how was part of the guessing game that fans and the media have been playing for a while now.

It was left to the stars’ security personnel to brief the media personnel, who stood on vigil on Wednesday when the 'mehndi' ceremony took place, and since early Thursday morning.

"Ranbir and Alia will pose for pictures after 7 pm today. Only one camera from each publication will be allowed," Yusuf Ibrahim, Alia Bhatt’s security in-charge, told reporters outside the ‘Vastu’ apartment building.

The only other information came from the wedding planners on Instagram. Instagram handle weddingartbymeher updated fans with the caption of an old photograph of the couple with Neetu Kapoor.

The caption read, “The super intimate and not at all fat Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding! We are excited to see the wedding unfold .. with mehendi ceremony yesterday, now friends and family members including #neetukapoor #riddhima Kapoor, #ShaheenBhatt, #SoniRazdan and others, are arriving at #ranbirkapoor place. Looking forward to couple tying the knot An intimate affair, with only 50 guests in attendance, including only family members and close friends (sic).”

What is known is that Ranbir, 39, and Alia, 29, will tie the knot in the presence of family and close friends at the Vastu apartment where they live on different floors. The two haven't made any appearance since their wedding festivities began on Wednesday with the intimate mehndi ceremony.

Neetu Kapoor, meanwhile, posted an Instagram picture of henna on her hand, with the name of her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, written on her finger.

As security was amped up, the battery of media personnel and fans kept an eye for the celebrity guests.

From Ranbir Kapoor's side, his mother Netu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shashi Kapoor's sons Kunal Kapoor- Karan Kapoor, Rima Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi, Arman Jain and Navya Nanda were spotted arriving for the private wedding.

The bride's side saw parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen. Industry friends Ayan Mukerji, director Karan Johar will also be in attendance.

The entire stretch from 'Vastu' to the under-construction Krishna Raj building where the couple is expected to live has been strung with lights from the trees. The two properties are just about 180 m away from each other.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's security team, along with five policemen, were stationed outside the apartment building. More people were added to the security detail with the arrival of a jeep in the morning.

[With Inputs From PTI]