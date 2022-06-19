Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rana Daggubati: Indian Mythologies Written At Large Scale Can Put 'Game of Thrones' To Shame

Actor Rana Daggubati, at an event to celebrate two years of SonyLIV's relaunch, spoke about the need for Indian content makers to focus on "local" stories to make their projects go global.

Rana Daggubati: Indian Mythologies Written At Large Scale Can Put 'Game of Thrones' To Shame
Actor Rana Daggubati Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 2:17 pm

Actor Rana Daggubati on Saturday (June 18) said Indian projects can go global if the makers focus on "local" stories which are unique to the country. 

Daggubati, the star of blockbusters like the ‘Baahubali’ franchise and the political thriller ‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’, said even if the country were to have a global-hit show like Netflix's ‘Money Heist’, it can work if it has local elements woven into it.

"India is a land of stories with the greatest mythologies ever written. And they've been written at a scale that puts 'Game of Thrones' to shame in that sense. There'll be two-three directions that'll automatically take us (global),” he said.

Related stories

Rana Daggubati: Was Critcised For Doing 'Virat Parvam' Instead Of An Action Film

Rana Daggubati Opens Up On Why 'Virata Parvam' Is Not A Pan-India Release

Rana Daggubati And Venkatesh Wrap Up The Shoot Of 'Rana Naidu'

"Because it's our culture that we are representing. So if it's 'Money Heist', let's rob stuff the way Indians would... It'll still be our culture and our ethic that would make that story go places," he added. 

Daggubati was part of a panel discussion to celebrate two years of streaming platform SonyLIV's relaunch. He was joined by filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nikkhil Advani, Applause Entertainment CEO Sameer Nair and Danish Khan, Business Head of Sony LIV, Sony Entertainment Television & StudioNext.

"What will take us to the global audiences? Stories which are extremely local, things that happen in different parts of the country, which are new to the world and unique to us," he added.

The 37-year-old actor is producing several shows for SonyLIV, including ‘Case Files of Hemanth Rao’, which is in pre-production.

Daggubati, who recently finished filming his crime-drama series ‘Rana Naidu’ for Netflix, said he is now trying to understand the process of long-form storytelling.

"We have been a film company for about 50 years. Our mind still is of three-hour storytelling. I just completed finishing another show for another network. We are still understanding what long-form writing means because we didn't live through a premium moment of TV," he added. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Rana Daggubati Indian Mythology Indian Cinema Global Projects Game Of Thrones (GOT) Local Stories Sony LIV Rana Daggubati
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Two Dead In Mexico After Netflix Series Cast, Crew Van Crashes

Two Dead In Mexico After Netflix Series Cast, Crew Van Crashes

Two Killed, Seven Injured In Blasts In Sikh Gurdwara In Afghanistan's Kabul

Two Killed, Seven Injured In Blasts In Sikh Gurdwara In Afghanistan's Kabul