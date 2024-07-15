The police said, “I will only comment on whom Aman is connected to once we investigate the case more. We need to check when his association began with the accused, who consist of some Indians and Nigerians. Some of them are repeat offenders. But we believe it might be for a year and a half. Aman tested positive for using cocaine in the urine test. It is confirmed that he’s an actor, he did not say if it’s on Tollywood or elsewhere''.