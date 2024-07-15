Actress Rakul Preet Singh's brother, Aman Preet Singh and four others have been reportedly detained by the Hyderabad Police in connection to an alleged drugs case. Reports state that Aman Preet was arrested for allegedly purchasing drugs from four Nigerians peddlers.
As per reports, Aman Preet was arrested after a joint operation by the Narcotics Bureau and Rajendra Nagar SOT Police, under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police.
The Cyberabad Police reportedly held a press meet on Monday, July 15, evening to confirm the arrests including Aman Preet. Police official said that 199 grams of cocaine, 2 passports, 2 bikes and 10 cell phones have been seized in connection to the drugs case.
As per a report in Hindustan Times, Aman’s name is on the list of 13 people who consumed the drugs and tested positive of cocaine. The police also confirmed that he would be soon produced in court.
The police said, “I will only comment on whom Aman is connected to once we investigate the case more. We need to check when his association began with the accused, who consist of some Indians and Nigerians. Some of them are repeat offenders. But we believe it might be for a year and a half. Aman tested positive for using cocaine in the urine test. It is confirmed that he’s an actor, he did not say if it’s on Tollywood or elsewhere''.
For the unversed, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier summoned Rakul Preet Singh in a similar case and now her brother has been apprehended in drugs case too.
In December, 2022, Rakul was summoned by the central agency in the infamous Telugu film industry drugs and money laundering case. In September 2021, she appeared before the ED in Hyderabad in relation to a money laundering case that involved a high-end drug racket that was busted in the city in 2017. In 2020, the 33-year-old actress was also summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.