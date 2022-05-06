Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh: The Conversation Around The Use Of Condoms Must Destigmatise

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who recently has come up with ‘Runway 34’, speaks up about her next slate of films. Also, how her film ‘Chhatriwali’ doesn’t preach but tries to destigmatise the use of protection.

Rakul Preet Singh: The Conversation Around The Use Of Condoms Must Destigmatise
Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 7:16 pm

In her forthcoming feature, ‘Chhatriwali’, actress Rakul Preet Singh plays the quality control head of a condom factory and says the film aims to destigmatise the conversation around the use of protection in a subtle, entertaining way.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the social comedy is backed by producer Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP.

‘Chhatriwali’ finished filming in December last year and is currently in post-production.

Related stories

Rakul Preet Singh On Why She Made Her Relationship With Jackky Bhagnani Public

Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up About Her Relationship With Producer Jackky Bhagnani; Calls It A 'Great Phase'

Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Her Wedding Plans With Jackky Bhagnani 

"In the film, I play a small town girl, who happens to stumble upon this job and like anybody, looks down upon it but realises that this conversation is the need of the hour. The conversation around the use of protection must destigmatise. We have ads on protection, so why not a film? That was the thought," Singh told PTI.

The actor, who recently starred in Ajay Devgn's ‘Runway 34’, said ‘Chhatriwali’ tells its story in a family-friendly manner.

"We are not preaching to anyone, it is a slice of life family film, without any scene where you might feel awkward. It is a dialogue that needs to be had and we are having it in a subtle, entertaining way. We are not trying to teach anyone a lesson or be preachy. We have this dialogue through the character's journey," she added.

Apart from ‘Chhatriwali’, the 31-year-old actress will also feature in films like Ayushmann Khurrana starrer campus comedy drama ‘Doctor G’, Indra Kumar's ‘Thank God’ with Sidharth Malhotra and Akshay Kumar's ‘Mission Cinderella’.

Singh said her upcoming slate is an attempt of hers to show the audience--and makers--her diversity.

"I play a gynecologist in 'Doctor G', which is a fantastic script. Then there is the film with Akshay sir which will feature me in a different space. As these films come, I want them to get appreciated. All that I am looking at is to get more opportunities, have more makers believe in me and do a wide variety of roles," she added.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Bollywood Actresses Actress Condom Indian Film Industry Rakul Preet Singh Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Fire Breaks Out In Pawne MIDC Area In Navi Mumbai

Fire Breaks Out In Pawne MIDC Area In Navi Mumbai

John Krasinski Plays This Iconinc MCU Character In 'Doctor Strange 2'

John Krasinski Plays This Iconinc MCU Character In 'Doctor Strange 2'