Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Shares ‘Then And Now’ Pictures, Pokes Fun At Her 2000s Eyebrows

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently visited India with her husband Nick Jonas, shared then and now pictures on Saturday.

Advertisement

Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently visited India with her husband Nick Jonas, shared then and now pictures on Saturday.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently visited India with her husband Nick Jonas, shared then and now pictures on Saturday.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared two pictures. While the 1st picture is of her after she won the Miss World title. The 2nd picture is a recent one. The actress also poked fun at her styling from the 2000s and said that back then she was just trying to fit in.

The actress wrote in the caption, “How it started.. how it’s going. PS: those 2000s brows though. My 17-year-old self was just trying to pretend like I belonged. In that moment I was desperately trying to keep it together (sic).”

Advertisement

“With the weight of the heavy sari and the newly acquired crown flimsily pinned into my hair with 2 bobby pins, my confidence was slowly slipping as well. But I held it together, just like my sari, with a few safety pins,” she added.

The actress also wished her followers on the occasion of Baisakhi on Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch