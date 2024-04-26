Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Plays With Daughter Malti Marie On Set, Calls It ‘Bring Your Baby To Work Day’

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a series of images featuring her daughter, Malti Marie, and herself from the sets of her upcoming project 'Heads of State'.

Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actress took to Instagram stories and shared two pictures, exemplifying both motherhood and professionalism.

In the first picture, Priyanka is seen laughing as little Malti sits on her lap, with other crew members visible around them.

Priyankas Story
Priyanka's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actress captioned the image: "Bring your baby to work day."

Another image depicted Priyanka playing with her daughter, accompanied by love and an emotional emoji.

Priyankas Story
Priyanka's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Priyanka is currently shooting 'Heads of State' in Nice, France.

The film also stars Idris Elba and John Cena. It is an action-comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller.

