Priyanka Chopra Is Not Making Sitcom Based On Madhuri Dixit's Life, The Actress Confirms

Actress Madhuri Dixit confirms that no sitcom based on her life is going to be made. The actress is all set to make her OTT debut in the upcoming Netflix thriller 'The Fame Game'.

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 8:11 pm

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas claimed five years ago that she was working on a comedy based on the life of Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit-Nene. Chopra will also produce the show for ABC in the United States, according to reports. Sri Rao, who helmed Dixit's upcoming online series 'The Fame Game' and has written for shows such as 'General Hospital: Night Shift', was slated to write the pilot and serve as executive producer alongside Dixit's spouse Sriram Nene.

But Dixit in an exclusive conversation with News18 has confirmed that the project is no longer happening, “There was a discussion going on and we were trying to pitch it and Shri Rao who got me the script of The Fame Game and also directed the show was involved with that project too. But sometimes things work and there are times it doesn’t. We tried to get that sitcom approved but it didn’t pan out," she informs.

Dixit moved to Denver in the mid-2000s after marrying cardiologist Shriram Nene, and the show was going to be about her life in the American suburbs. The show was set to follow the performer as she settled into a new neighbourhood where no one knew she was a global celebrity.

“It wasn’t exactly my autobiography. It was part fiction and part reality. They were going to take certain instances of my life including the fact that I was a Bollywood actor before moving to Denver where no one really knew me. So what happens in such a situation? But it’s done and we aren’t working on it anymore," she said.

Dixit will make her OTT debut in the upcoming Netflix thriller 'The Fame Game', in which she plays Bollywood star Anamika Anand, whose mysterious disappearance sets off a chain of events that will reveal terrible secrets about her life. While Dixit is a superstar in her own right, she claims there are no parallels between her character Anamika Anand and her own life. “Anamika’s equation with her family be it with her husband or mother —is different from mine. She is a fictitious character. You read so many stories about showbiz. I think the writer Sri Rao has taken these instances and woven them into Anamika’s life. It’s an exaggerated depiction; not all film people are like that,” she says.

