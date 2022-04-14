Priyanka Chopra Finally Speaks Up About Her Daughter

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl in January this year. The child was born via surrogacy and the actress has finally opened up about becoming a parent.

As reported by Hindustan Times, during a chat with Lilly Singh about her new book, Chopra spoke about the kind of parent she wants to be to the little one. She talks about how she will make sure that her daughter has her own identity, independent of her. “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way,” she says.

The chat was regarding Singh’s new book titled 'Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life ...' She had a chat with Chopra about the same. Chopra’s parents, Dr Madhu Chopra and late Dr Ashok Chopra, both served as doctors in the army.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Madhu Chopra is yet to meet her granddaughter but is on cloud nine. Sharing her happiness about becoming a grandmother, she said, “Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother). I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy,” she was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Chopra has a host of projects lined up. She just finished the shoot for ‘Text For You’ and the web series, ‘Citadel’. She also has come on board with the Hollywood film ‘Ending Things’ opposite actor Anthony Mackie.