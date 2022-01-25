Actor Peter Dinklage from 'Game of Thrones' has expressed significant disappointment over Disney's planned remake of the 1937 animated classic ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’.

The actor described it as a "f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave" during a recent interview.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the actor on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron stated, "Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing man?"

Dinklage is currently promoting his latest movie ‘Cyrano’ which is a musical drama. During a promotional appearance, the actor stated that he was "a little taken aback" when he heard about the ‘Snow-White reboot’, adding that it did not make sense to him.

Dinklage is currently one of the most well-known people with dwarfism in the world. He rose to prominence with roles in ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘X-Men’ films before taking on the romantic lead in ‘Cyrano’. The actor was irritated that his example had not been able to change people's perceptions of him.

"Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I’m not loud enough," he added.

‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ is based on the Brothers Grimm's 1812 fairy tale. The Disney version has been chastised for being ableist because it depicts dwarfs as beings with limited intelligence and has the protagonist treat them as if they were children. The story was adapted for the big screen in 2012 as ‘Snow White and The Huntsman’, starring Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth.

Rachel Zelger will play the lead in the Disney live-action remake. The film's production is set to begin this year, with Marc Webb directing. According to reports, Gal Gadot is in talks to play the film's antagonist, the Evil Queen.

