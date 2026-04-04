Peaky Blinders Sequel Series Announced: Jamie Bell To Lead As Duke Shelby

Story set a decade later in post-war Birmingham

The sequel will be set roughly ten years after the events of The Immortal Man. According to the official logline, it has been described that the story unfolds in a city rebuilding itself after World War II, where opportunity and conflict exist side by side. It has been stated that Duke Shelby will be portrayed as “older, wiser, more ambitious and most certainly more dangerous,” positioning him at the centre of a new power struggle within Birmingham.