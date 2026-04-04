Peaky Blinders Sequel Series Announced: Jamie Bell To Lead As Duke Shelby

The Peaky Blinders sequel series will introduce a new era with Jamie Bell as Duke Shelby.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Peaky Blinders Sequel Series
Peaky Blinders Sequel Series: Jamie Bell Cast as Duke Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Peaky Blinders sequel series introduces Jamie Bell as Duke Shelby.

  • Story shifts to 1950s Birmingham and next generation Shelbys.

  • Two new seasons ordered, expanding the Peaky Blinders universe.

Peaky Blinders sequel series is set to take the story into a new chapter, with creator Steven Knight announcing a continuation centred on the next generation of the Shelby family. Set in post-war Birmingham during the 1950s, the show will shift focus from Tommy Shelby to his son, Duke Shelby.

The new series has already been commissioned for two seasons, each consisting of six episodes, signalling a significant expansion of the Peaky Blinders universe.

Jamie Bell steps into lead role as Duke Shelby

It has been confirmed that Jamie Bell will lead the sequel series as Duke Shelby, the son of Tommy Shelby. The character had previously been introduced in the franchise, marking a transition towards a younger, more ambitious generation.

Charlie Heaton has been cast as co-lead, while Lashana Lynch, Jessica Brown Findlay and Lucy Karczewski will also feature in key roles. The ensemble indicates a broader narrative scope as the story moves beyond its original core.

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The original series, led by Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, had concluded its six-season run in 2022, later followed by the film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, where the legacy storyline continued.

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Story set a decade later in post-war Birmingham

The sequel will be set roughly ten years after the events of The Immortal Man. According to the official logline, it has been described that the story unfolds in a city rebuilding itself after World War II, where opportunity and conflict exist side by side. It has been stated that Duke Shelby will be portrayed as “older, wiser, more ambitious and most certainly more dangerous,” positioning him at the centre of a new power struggle within Birmingham.

Steven Knight confirms expansion of Peaky Blinders universe

In an official statement, it was said by Steven Knight that a “new era” of Peaky Blinders was being launched, moving the narrative into the early 1950s. It was also noted that excitement had been expressed over Jamie Bell taking on the role and Charlie Heaton joining the cast.

Production has already begun in Birmingham, with the series being backed by Banijay UK’s Kudos and Garrison Drama for BBC and Netflix.

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The sequel series is expected to premiere on BBC platforms in the UK and on Netflix globally, with a release date to be announced at a later stage.

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