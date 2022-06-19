Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Parambrata Chatterjee's Next Directorial Is 'Boudi Canteen'

The director, Parambrata Chatterjee has cast Subhashree Ganguly, Soham Chakraborty, and himself - to feature in the upcoming film 'Boudi Canteen.'

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 4:55 pm

After the much appreciated 'Abhijaan', a biopic inspired by the life of Soumitra Chatterjee, actor/director Parambrata Chatterjee is back with a very different palette in his next directorial, 'Boudi Canteen', a social drama on women's empowerment which revolves around the subtle 'ups and downs' in our middle class existence and tugs at our heartstrings. 

"'Boudi Canteen' talks about women empowerment and the rise of a lady from a very normal life of a housewife and the film is slated for a Durga Puja release in October," Chatterjee told PTI on Friday. 

The movie has simple storytelling with alternating emotions in human characters. It shows how a family stands up during awkward times to see a good time going through twists and turns, he said.

The director has cast Subhashree Ganguly, Soham Chakraborty, and Chatterjee himself - to feature in the film.

"We are already having a huge amount of positive response from our friends from the film fraternity," he informed.

Chatterjee started the shoot of the movie in April and it’s almost a wrap with one day left to roll. 

The film has been shot in various parts of the city from real locations to sets in various studios. 

Ganguly, who essayed the pivotal characters of "Poulomi", is very excited.

Ganguly said "my character Poulomi is going to be an inspiration to many women who can definitely and surely rise up against all odds and be an achiever in life. What many will learn and see is a heartening story of redefining identity."

"It is a consolidation of fun, interesting dialogues, brilliant screenplay, and a format of storytelling that is fresh and colorful. I essay on the character of Sourish, the husband of Poulomi. Generally, we hear behind every great husband there is an encouraging wife, in this film we might see it happening the other way around," Parambrata, the 'Kahaani' actor, said.

[With Inputs from PTI - AP]

