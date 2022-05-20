Saturday, May 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Paloma Thakeria To Make Her Debut With Rajshri Production's Next Movie

Poonam Dhillon's daughter, Paloma, is ready to set foot in the industry.

Paloma Thakeria To Make Her Debut With Rajshri Production's Next Movie
Paloma Dhillon instagram/palomathakeriadhillon

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 May 2022 11:24 pm

Newcomer Paloma Thakeria Dhillon, daughtet of actress Poonam Dhillon is all set to make her film debut with Rajshri Production's next film. 

Paloma Thakeria Dhillon, has been cast in filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya's future project, the creators said on Friday. Rajveer Deol, the younger son of actor-politician Sunny Deol, makes his acting debut in the Rajshri Productions film, which is billed as a coming-of-age love story.

Paloma's casting was announced by the banner on its official Twitter page.

“Rajshri Productions is proud to announce Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri’s next, helmed by Avnish Barjatya. A memorable journey begins! #PalomaThakeriaDhilllon #RajveerDeol #AvnishBarjatya #SoorajBarjatya @poonamdhillon #AshokThakeria #AnmolThakeriaDhillon,” the tweet read.

Avish Barjatya, the son of Sooraj R Barjatya, is making his directorial debut with this film.

Related stories

Avika Gor To Make Her Bollywood Debut With ‘1920 – Horrors Of The Heart’

Salil Ankola Opens Up On Son Karan Ankola's Bollywood Debut

'It Was Like A Reunion Of 80s Actors': Poonam Dhillon On Her Comeback Web Series 'Dil Bekarar'

With Inputs From PTI

Tags

Art & Entertainment Paloma Thakeria Dhillon Poonam Dhillon Bollywood Debut Bollywood Upcoming Movies Rajshri Productions Sunny Deol Rajveer Deol Bollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Non-Fantasy Sports Operators See Red After Draft Rajasthan Bill

Non-Fantasy Sports Operators See Red After Draft Rajasthan Bill

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Gets New Address In Lower Rawdon Street For INR 40 Crore

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Gets New Address In Lower Rawdon Street For INR 40 Crore