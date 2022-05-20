Paloma Thakeria To Make Her Debut With Rajshri Production's Next Movie

Newcomer Paloma Thakeria Dhillon, daughtet of actress Poonam Dhillon is all set to make her film debut with Rajshri Production's next film.

Paloma Thakeria Dhillon, has been cast in filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya's future project, the creators said on Friday. Rajveer Deol, the younger son of actor-politician Sunny Deol, makes his acting debut in the Rajshri Productions film, which is billed as a coming-of-age love story.

Paloma's casting was announced by the banner on its official Twitter page.

“Rajshri Productions is proud to announce Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri’s next, helmed by Avnish Barjatya. A memorable journey begins! #PalomaThakeriaDhilllon #RajveerDeol #AvnishBarjatya #SoorajBarjatya @poonamdhillon #AshokThakeria #AnmolThakeriaDhillon,” the tweet read.

Avish Barjatya, the son of Sooraj R Barjatya, is making his directorial debut with this film.

With Inputs From PTI