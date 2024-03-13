Pa Ranjith Reacts To Reports Of Teaming Up With Ranveer Singh, Confirms Doing Hindi Film Debut

Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith who is known for making socially and politically relevant films, is all set to make his Hindi film debut. In an interview, he has shared some details about the project.
There have been reports that the 'Kaala' director is teaming up with Ranveer Singh for a Hindi project. In the interview, he didn't confirm working with Singh but said he is doing a Hindi film. Ranjith told Hindustan Times, "I am doing a film in Hindi, but the hero has not been decided yet. It will be announced at the right time."
He is currently busy with 'Thangalaan' with Vikram in the lead. He is planning to wrap it up soon. The historical drama is set in Kolar Gold Mines during the pre-independence era. The film is about the oppression of the tribal people by the British colonial rule. Apart from Vikram, it has Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy, and Pasupathi in lead roles.
Advertisement
While talking about his upcoming film, Pa Ranjith said, ''It’s an interesting film that takes place during the colonial period. It’s set in the KGF gold mines and about the freedom the oppressed people, who worked in the mines, wanted. Was their leader able to fulfil their wishes? The story revolves around this."
There have also been reports of his second collaboration with 'Pariyerum Perumal' fame director Mari Selvaraj. The film stars Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran and Ranjith’s Neelam Studios will bankroll the upcoming film.
For the unversed, Pa Ranjith made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy 'Attakathi' in 2012. His second film was a political action-drama titled 'Madras' (2014). Then came films like 'Kabali' in 2016 and 'Kaala in 2018', both films starring Rajinikanth. 'Sarpatta Parambarai' and 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' among others are some of his best works that have been highly appreciated by critics and audiences.