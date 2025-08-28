OTT And Theatrical Releases Of The Week (August 25-31): Thunderbolts, Metro... In Dino, Param Sundari And More

From Thunderbolts to Param Sundari, there's something for everyone on OTT and in theatres this week. Here's the list of shows and films in the last week of August, 2025.

Garima Das
Updated on:
OTT and theatrical releases of the week
OTT and theatrical releases of the week (August 25-31, 2025) Photo: IMDb
The festive week has some great content. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari is releasing in theatres on August 29, while Mohanlal's Malayalam movie Hridayapoorvam has hit the screens on August 28. On OTT, there are a couple of films and shows, including Thunderbolts, Metro...In Dino, Half CA season 2 and others, which will be of immense interest.

Here is the list of what you can stream on various digital platforms or watch in theatres this week.

Top OTT releases of the week (August 25-31, 2025)

Thunderbolts* - August 27 (JioHotstar)

Set after Captain America: Brave New World, Marvel's Thunderbolts* made its OTT debut. It is MCU's 36th film. The story revolves around Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) as she brings together a group of antiheroes for a secret mission. The team includes Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Red Guardian (David Harbour). Lewis Pullman plays The Sentry.

A still from Thunderbolts trailer - X
Thunderbolts: Marvel Drops Action-Packed Trailer With A Star-Studded Ensemble

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Half CA season 2 - August 27 (Amazon MX Player)

TVF is back with Half CA season 2, which will show the struggles of Archie Mehta (Ahsaas Channa) and Niraj Goyal (Gyanendra Tripathi) in their journey of becoming chartered accountants. Archie starts her articleship at a firm, where she has to work for long hours and deal with workplace politics. Niraj is on his third attempt to clear CA, and he deals with family pressure and self-doubt.

Day of Reckoning - August 28 (JioHotstar)

The story follows Sheriff John Dorsey (Zach Roerig), who works with a no‑nonsense US Marshal, Butch Hayden (Billy Zane), to catch an outlaw named Emily Rusk (Cara Jade Myers).

The Thursday Murder Club - August 28 (Netflix)

Directed by Chris Columbus, the crime comedy is about four retirees, ex-spy Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), retired union leader Ron (Pierce Brosnan), ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and former nurse Joyce (Celia Imrie), who spend their time solving cold cases in their retirement community. When there is a real murder in their area, they get into a real investigation. The drama stars David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Richard E. Grant, Tom Ellis, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Sarah Niles and Ingrid Oliver. It is inspired by Richard Osman’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Metro... In Dino - August 29 (Netflix)

Directed by Anurag Basu, the romantic drama is a spiritual sequel to Basu’s 2007 film Life in a… Metro. It stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Neena Gupta, who navigate through the complexities of love and commitment.

Still - IMDB
Metro…In Dino Review | Konkona Sen Sharma And Pankaj Tripathi Lift Anurag Basu’s Messy, Half-Magical Film

BY Debanjan Dhar

Songs of Paradise - August 29 (Prime Video)

Songs of Paradise, starring Soni Razdan and Saba Azad, is based on the extraordinary story and journey of Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum aka Noor Begum, Kashmir’s first prominent playback singer, and the first female voice at Radio Kashmir.

Karate Kid: Legends - August 30 (Netflix)

It follows kung-fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang), who shifts from Beijing to New York with his mother (Ming-Na Wen) after a tragedy. Li befriends Mia Lipani (Sadie Stanley). His mentor Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) prepare him for the Five Boroughs tournament.

Here are some other releases you can enjoy.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf - August 27 (Prime Video)

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 - August 28 (Netflix)

Barbie Mysteries - August 28 (Netflix)

Love Untangled - August 29 (Netflix)

Two Graves - August 29 (Netflix)

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish - August 29 (Netflix)

Better Man - August 29 (Lionsgate Play)

Theatrical releases of the week

Sundarakanda – August 27

This Telugu romantic comedy is directed by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and stars Rohit Nara and Sridevi Vijay Kumar. It is packed with humour, love and emotions.

Hridayapoorvam – August 28

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and veteran director Sathyan Anthikad have reunited after nearly a decade for Malayalam drama Hridayapoorvam. It also stars Malavika Mohanan. The family drama is about generational bonds and emotions. It is filled with love and laughter.

Lokah Chapter One: Chandra – August 28

The fantasy thriller is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. It stars Naslen K. Gafoor and Kalyani Priyadarshan. It is a perfect blend of suspense and mystery.

Param Sundari - August 29

Param Sundar, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, is about the story of Param, a North Indian boy, and Sundari, a South Indian girl, as they navigate their cross-cultural relationship.

Param Sundari movie advance booking - Youtube
Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira – August 29

This rom-com stars Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan. It is filled with humour, drama, and music.

