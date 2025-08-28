OTT And Theatrical Releases Of The Week (August 25-31): Thunderbolts, Metro... In Dino, Param Sundari And More

Half CA season 2 - August 27 (Amazon MX Player)

TVF is back with Half CA season 2, which will show the struggles of Archie Mehta (Ahsaas Channa) and Niraj Goyal (Gyanendra Tripathi) in their journey of becoming chartered accountants. Archie starts her articleship at a firm, where she has to work for long hours and deal with workplace politics. Niraj is on his third attempt to clear CA, and he deals with family pressure and self-doubt.