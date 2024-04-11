Art & Entertainment

Oscars 2025: The Academy Announces Key Schedule For The Upcoming Prestigious 97th Ceremony

The 97th edition of the Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Oscars 2025 Photo: X
While many celebrities are still basking in the success of their accolades at the prestigious 96th Oscars, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has already announced major details regarding the next edition of the awards. Here’s all we know about it.

When are the Oscars? The 97th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, March 2, 2025.

What time will the ceremony start? The star-studded ceremony will commence at 4 p.m. PT, and usually goes on for four hours including the red carpet. Viewers can catch the awards airing live on ABC in over 200 territories globally.

Where will the 97th Oscars take place? In 2025, the Academy Awards will once again be presented at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, marking the 24th consecutive year the prestigious event has been held at this venue.

While not much has changed in the format for the forthcoming edition, here are important key dates that you will need to mark your calendars for.

Key Dates for the 2025 Oscars Season:

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024: General entry, Best Picture, RAISE submission deadline

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024: Governors Awards

Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT: Preliminary voting begins

Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT: Preliminary voting ends

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024: Oscar Shortlists Announcement

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024: Eligibility period ends

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 at 9 a.m. PT: Nominations voting begins

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 at 5 p.m. PT: Nominations voting ends

Friday, Jan. 17, 2025: Oscar Nominations Announcement

Monday, Feb. 10, 2025: Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 at 9 a.m. PT: Final voting begins

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. PT: Final voting ends

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025: Scientific and Technical Awards

Sunday, March 2, 2025: 97th Oscars

Please note that all the aforementioned dates are subject to change.

BY Outlook Web Desk

