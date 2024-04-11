Oscars 2025: The Academy Announces Key Schedule For The Upcoming Prestigious 97th Ceremony

While many celebrities are still basking in the success of their accolades at the prestigious 96th Oscars, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has already announced major details regarding the next edition of the awards. Here’s all we know about it.
When are the Oscars? The 97th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, March 2, 2025.
What time will the ceremony start? The star-studded ceremony will commence at 4 p.m. PT, and usually goes on for four hours including the red carpet. Viewers can catch the awards airing live on ABC in over 200 territories globally.
Where will the 97th Oscars take place? In 2025, the Academy Awards will once again be presented at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, marking the 24th consecutive year the prestigious event has been held at this venue.
While not much has changed in the format for the forthcoming edition, here are important key dates that you will need to mark your calendars for.
Key Dates for the 2025 Oscars Season:
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024: General entry, Best Picture, RAISE submission deadline
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024: Governors Awards
Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT: Preliminary voting begins
Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT: Preliminary voting ends
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024: Oscar Shortlists Announcement
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024: Eligibility period ends
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 at 9 a.m. PT: Nominations voting begins
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 at 5 p.m. PT: Nominations voting ends
Friday, Jan. 17, 2025: Oscar Nominations Announcement
Monday, Feb. 10, 2025: Oscar Nominees Luncheon
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 at 9 a.m. PT: Final voting begins
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. PT: Final voting ends
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025: Scientific and Technical Awards
Sunday, March 2, 2025: 97th Oscars
Please note that all the aforementioned dates are subject to change.