Of the 13 categories that 'Oppenheimer' was nominated in, it won seven, creating a record in recent years.

'Oppenheimer', the latest Christopher Nolan film, won three of the 'Big 5' categories. Besides the Best Film, Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor for his haunting performance of the titular character's tryst with history, travails with the politics of the time, and moral dilemma of building the most devastating weapon for humankind. For 'Oppenheimer', Nolan also won the first Best Director award of his career that includes the likes of cult hits 'Inception', 'Tenet', 'Interstellar', and the 'The Dark Knight' trilogy.

Reflecting the sombre theme of the film, in his post-award speech, Murphy said, "You know, we made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb and for better or for worse we’re all living in Oppenheimer’s world, so I’d really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere."