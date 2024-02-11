In the glitzy world of Bollywood, several prominent figures grabbed the spotlight this week for various reasons. From Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain scripting history with their Grammy win to Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar announcing pregnancy, here are the top newsmakers of B-town.
Have a look at the top 6 Bollywood newsmakers of the week
Shankar Mahadevan-Zakir Hussain's Grammy win
Indian musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Ustad Zakir Hussain made the country proud as their fusion band ‘Shakti’ bagged the Grammy's Best Global Music Album award at the recently held award ceremony. The award was for their latest album ‘This Moment’. Zakir Hussain also received Grammy for Best Global Music Performance for his contribution to ‘Pashto’ alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - a virtuoso flute player.
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcome baby boy
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur who got married in 2022, welcomed their first child, a baby boy on Wednesday, February 7. The couple announced the good news on their respective social media handles and wrote, “For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant.” Sheetal and Vikrant took their newborn son home on Saturday.
Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani confirm divorce
Actress Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani decided to end their 11 years of marriage and part ways. In the joint statement, they said that the separation is “amicable". Esha and Bharat issued their statement to Delhi Times. It read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected.”
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar announce pregnancy
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar cornfirmed their pregnancy at the trailer launch of 'Article 370'. Aditya said, “This film is a family affair. My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened, the way we got to know about the baby.” Yami is due in May end-June first week.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha announce pregnancy
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are expecting their first child. On Friday, February 9, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha shared a picture that read '1+1=3'. The would-be parents also shared a cute picture of both looking at each other. They captioned the post, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world''.
Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised
On Saturday, February 10, Mithun Chakraborty was rushed to the Apollo Hospital’s emergency unit in Kolkata as he was not feeling well. The hospital issued a statement that read: “Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist.”