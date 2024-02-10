As we are almost done with the second week of February, let us take a moment to reflect on the noteworthy celebrities and personalities that have emerged as newsmakers. From BLACKPINK’s LISA launching her own company to celebrity couple Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in welcoming their first child, we have you covered.
Here are the top five newsmakers in the entertainment industry of the week, all the way from South Korea.
BLACKPINK’s LISA Establishes Her Own Agency, LLOUD
BLACKPINK’s LISA has announced that she has established her own artist management company called LLOUD. On February 8, she dropped the news, and launched the company’s website. The official website describes the label as: “At LLOUD, our passion as an artist management company is to create experiences that transcend genres and connect generations. Our core lies in relentless innovation and a commitment to authenticity. We’re not just pushing boundaries; we’re redefining them, crafting chart-topping and genre-defying music.” Though each of the four BLACKPINK members has extended their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities, LISA’s solo ventures will be taken care by LLOUD.
NCT’s Taeyong Gears Up For His 1st Solo Comeback
Taeyong is gearing up for his much-anticipated first solo comeback. On February 8, the NCT member unveiled a captivating first teaser image for his upcoming solo EP. Scheduled for a release on February 26 at 6 PM KST, Taeyong will be making a comeback with his second mini album titled ‘TAP,’ that candidly expresses the rapper’s thoughts and emotions. Notably, he is also credited as the sole lyricist and co-composer for all the six tracks in the album. Ahead of the release, the talented musician is set to hold his first solo concerts in Seoul on February 24-25. Check out the teaser image below.
Lee Seung-gi And Lee Da-in Have Welcomed Their First Child
Celebrity couple Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in have embarked on a new chapter in their lives - parenthood! In November 2023, the two had announced that they were expecting their first child. Now, on February 6, the actor’s agency, Human Made, shared the news of them becoming parents. The statement read, “We are delivering the happy news that Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in gave birth to a daughter on the afternoon of February 5. Both the mother and child are in good health, and Lee Seung-gi conveyed the news that he is grateful and happy that a precious life was born safely. Please send warm love and support to Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in who welcomed a new family member.”
BTS Achieves Historic Milestone On Spotify With 'Dynamite'
On February 9, BTS’ first-ever English hit single ‘Dynamite’ officially surpassed an astounding 1.8 billion streams on music streaming platform, Spotify, establishing a new record within the realm of K-Pop. Released in August 2020, the song featured in their full-length album ‘BE,’ achieving this milestone in three years and five months since its release. This accomplishment solidifies ‘Dynamite’ as not only the first song by a Korean act but also the first among all Asian acts to reach this milestone in the history of Spotify. Additionally, the song, at the time of its release, secured the top spots on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts, making BTS the first South Korean act to do so, as well as becoming the first song by a Korean artist to receive a Grammy Award nomination.
Son Suk-ku Sets Up His Own One-Man Production Company
Son Suk-ku is venturing into entrepreneurship by establishing his own production company. According to various reports dated February 5, the actor is in the processing of establishing a one-man production company in collaboration with the financial director from his previous agency, SBD Entertainment. Responding to the news, a representative from the ‘A Killer Paradox’ actor’s side stated, “He is currently in the process of setting up a production company and entertainment agency.” The company, named Stannum Co., Ltd., reportedly acquired its business license last month. Post the expiration of his exclusive contract with SBD Entertainment in August 2023, Suk-ku has been operating as a free agent.