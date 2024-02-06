Korean drama’s popular actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in have good news to share with their fans. The actors have welcomed their first child. In a statement released by their agency, the couple announced that they have welcomed a baby girl to their family.
Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in’s agency shared a statement where they announced this news. In their statement, they thanked their fans for the constant love and support that they shower on them. The note also mentioned that the mother and the daughter are healthy, and they are doing fine.
As reported by Soompi, the statement said, “Hello. This is Human Made. We are delivering the happy news that Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in gave birth to a daughter on the afternoon of February 5. Both the mother and child are in good health, and Lee Seung-gi conveyed the news that he is grateful and happy that a precious life was born safely. Please send warm love and support to Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in who welcomed a new family member. Thank you.”
Ever since the news was made public, fans spammed social media with congratulatory messages for the couple. Reacting to the news, one fan said, “Our Seunggi's dream really came true!! Now he has his little princess I'M SO HAPPY FOR HIM.” A second fan wrote, “Seunggi is truly going to be the BEST DAD to his little princess. He loves kids a lot & is so good at taking care of children & now he finally has his own daughter.” A third fan commented, “What a great news for today! Huge congrats to #LeeSeungGi and #LeeDaIn on the birth of their healthy baby girl. May her laughter light up your world and bring endless happiness.”
Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in tied the knot in April last year. They had announced that were expecting a child in November 2023.