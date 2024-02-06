Ever since the news was made public, fans spammed social media with congratulatory messages for the couple. Reacting to the news, one fan said, “Our Seunggi's dream really came true!! Now he has his little princess I'M SO HAPPY FOR HIM.” A second fan wrote, “Seunggi is truly going to be the BEST DAD to his little princess. He loves kids a lot & is so good at taking care of children & now he finally has his own daughter.” A third fan commented, “What a great news for today! Huge congrats to #LeeSeungGi and #LeeDaIn on the birth of their healthy baby girl. May her laughter light up your world and bring endless happiness.”