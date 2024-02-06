At the age of 89, veteran South Korean actor Namgoong Won, also known as Hong Gyeong-il, passed away.
On February 5, Namgoong Won passed away at the Asan Medical Centre in Seoul, around 4 PM KST. His family shared that his health had been deteriorating slowly over the past few years. Alongside his old age, he faced the adversities of lung cancer with much resilience.
Advertisement
A well-known figure in the Korean film fraternity during the 1960s and 1970s, Namkoong Won was dubbed the ‘Gregory Peck of Korea’ for his remarkable resemblance to the legendary American actor.
Advertisement
Born in 1934 in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, the actor originally pursued further studies in chemical engineering at Hanyang University, wanting to become a professor or diplomat in the United States professionally. However, his life’s course took a turn when his mother was diagnosed with cancer, which is what drove him to step into the world of films, so as to earn quick money to treat his mother.
Advertisement
Having an acting career that spanned over almost four decades, Namkoong Won’s illustrious career left an enduring impact on the Korean film industry and for many others to follow in his footsteps. He made his debut in the 1958 film ‘When the Night Comes Again.’ Over the course of his career, he appeared in a remarkable 345 films, demonstrating his impressive versatility and range as an actor.
Advertisement
Some other well-known works of his include, ‘Sister’s Garden’ (1959), ‘Red Scarf’ (1964), ‘Eunuch’ (1968), ‘Woman of Fire’ (1971),‘I Love Mama’ (1975), and ‘A Different Kind of Man’ (1993). His most recent project was a supporting character in the K-Drama ‘Scent of a Woman’ (2011), which marked his small screen debut, whilst also showcasing the love he had for his work until the very end.
Having also been awarded with the Order of Cultural Merit in 2016, Namgoong Won has left behind him a legacy of cinematic brilliance.
His funeral will be held at Asan Medical Centre in a private setting.