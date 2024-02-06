‘Past Lives’ explores the complex tapestry of relationships, drawing inspiration from Song’s personal experiences. She was of the opinion that, between her American husband and her Korean best friend, who were not able to communicate properly, let alone directly, were “interpreting history and stories beyond interpretation,” which gave rise to the creation of the film. Additionally, she takes pride in the film’s ability to convey the profound concept of ‘in-yun’ (interconnectedness) to global audiences.