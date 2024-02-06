Korean-Canadian director Celine Song, who has been nominated for an Academy Award for her debut film ‘Past Lives,’ recently sat down via a video conference with Korean reporters. As the movie gears up for its release in her home country of South Korea, Song conveyed her excitement, expressing, “I am thrilled to present ‘Past Lives’ in Korea, where I was born and lived until I was 12.”
‘Past Lives’ has achieved significant acclaim at various international film festivals and has also been nominated and won many accolades at prestigious award ceremonies. Elated over her Academy Award nomination, which she’s extremely touched by, she stated that “it’s an unbelievable honour,” continuing to reveal that her family is very “proud” of her accomplishments.
Advertisement
She went on to credit the success of her film to the global acclaim of the 2019 hit ‘Parasite,’ which has paved the way for foreign-language films to enter into the American market, stating, “Thanks to the success of ‘Parasite;’ everyone has become accustomed to subtitles,” and added, “Thanks to the path paved by K-drama and K-pop, we achieved excellent results.”
Advertisement
‘Past Lives’ explores the complex tapestry of relationships, drawing inspiration from Song’s personal experiences. She was of the opinion that, between her American husband and her Korean best friend, who were not able to communicate properly, let alone directly, were “interpreting history and stories beyond interpretation,” which gave rise to the creation of the film. Additionally, she takes pride in the film’s ability to convey the profound concept of ‘in-yun’ (interconnectedness) to global audiences.
Advertisement
After already having released in the Unites States, the film is set to release in South Korea on March 6.
Advertisement
Starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, the film traces the journey of two childhood friends, Nora and Hae Sung, spanning over two decades, who reunite for a fateful week, only to grapple with the concepts of love and destiny.
As for Song’s future projects, fortunately, she plans on staying around. She stated, “Every day you’re showing up, learning something new. I’ve never experienced something so exhilarating. I’m going to keep making movies until I die.”