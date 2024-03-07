After tying the knot in a grand wedding in Goa, newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been visiting temples. The couple visited Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, Assam. The pics from their shakti peeth visit have gone viral on social media. Their family members accompanied Rakul and Jackky. A few days back, they also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
In one pic, Rakul and Jackky are seen posing together in front of the temple with sindoor smeared on their forehead. Rakul Preet was in an orange suit and she looked gorgeous in it while Jackky donned a yellow kurta with black jeans. The photo seemed to be after they offered prayers to Devi Kamakhya Maa. In another pic, they posed with their family.
Have a look at the pics here.
Rakul and Jackky tied the knot on February 21 in Goa. The couple exchanged wedding vows in two cermonies – an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony, one in the morning and another in evening. It was an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and close ones in attendance.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were in golden and ivory ensembles for the Anand Karaj ceremony. For their pheras, Rakul and Jackky wore pastel-coloured outfits. After her wedding, Rakul took to her Instagram handle to share the wedding teaser video. The video clip featured several heartwarming moments from their pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi, mehendi, sangeet and wedding. She walked down the aisle dancing happily and Jackky's expression was adorable. They also shared a hug before their jaimala ceremony.
Their wedding was attended by Bollywood celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal among others.