Neetu Kapoor On Returning To Movies With 'Jugjugg Jeeyo': Rishi Kapoor Is Going To Be Extremely Happy

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor spoke up about making a comeback to films with ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’. The film’s trailer was released a little while ago. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Kiara Advani.

Updated: 22 May 2022 6:45 pm

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on Sunday said the upcoming comedy ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ is the perfect project to end her nine-year sabbatical from acting, a decision she believes her late husband and frequent co-star Rishi Kapoor would have been happy about.

Neetu Kapoor, star of the 1960s and 1970s, last appeared on the big screen in the 2013 action comedy ‘Besharam’. The film featured her son Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.

Raj Mehta's directorial ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’, she said, has a special place in her heart as the movie helped her cope with her husband's death in 2020.

Neetu Kapoor, known for her films like ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Kaala Patthar’ and ‘Yaarana’, said returning to work after the sabbatical was her "best decision".

"This has been the best experience for me. It helped me with whatever circumstances I was going through. I really thank Karan and Raj for guiding me, I thank the cast for supporting me. This was a new place for me. Everyone was nice, special. I'm proud of the film," the 63-year-old actor told reporters at the trailer launch of ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ here.

She also thanked Karan Johar for encouraging her to resume acting with his latest production.

"I can't be thankful to anyone more than you Karan. You're the one who pushed me, told me that I have got to work. That has been the best decision for me. I'm sure he (Rishi) is going to be extremely happy. This movie is always going to be special because I'm coming back to Hindi films," the actor added.

‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Anil Kapoor, who plays Neetu Kapoor's on-screen husband in the upcoming comedy, said he was fortunate to share screen space with the star.

"It has been my pleasure and honour to work with the best - Neetu Kapoor. How lucky I am that I'm there opposite her in her comeback film," the 65-year-old said.

Dhawan called Neetu one of the finest Indian artistes and said the veteran is going to "shock" everyone with her performance in the film.

'Jugjugg Jeeyo' also stars Maniesh Paul and marks the big screen debut of social media influencer-actor Prajakta Kohli. The movie is scheduled to be released on June 24.

[With Inputs From PTI]

