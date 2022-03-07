Neelanjana Ray Wins Rs 10 lakhs As She Lifts The Trophy Of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

The winner of the latest season of the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ is Neelanjana Ray. The grand finale was aired on Zee TV on March 6. Along with the trophy, the winner also won a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakhs. On the Grand Finale, singer Udit Narayan and Shilpa Rao were present on the show.

For the unversed, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ is a popular, and one of the longest-running singing reality shows in the country. This year, reputed singer and composers Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya were on the panel of judges. Actor-singer Aditya Narayan hosted the show. The show premiered on television screens on October 16, 2021.

Lifting the winner’s trophy, Ray called her journey on the show an enriching experience. “I am so happy to have won ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ and extremely grateful to the audience for all their appreciation and love. This is such a surreal moment for me, and I really can't believe that this incredible journey has come to an end. ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ has been such an enriching experience. There is a lot that I have had the opportunity to learn from our judges, the mentors and the grand jury members who have been extremely supportive and encouraging throughout our journey. Of course, I will miss the extensive training and rehearsal sessions that we regularly had. But, most of all, I will cherish all those priceless moments that I spent with my fellow contestants, bonding with them cheering them on. Everyone on our set has been like a family member to me, and I would love to thank Zee TV for providing me with this amazing opportunity,” said Ray.

Udit Narayan congratulated Ray and said, “It's always a delight to hear fresh talent, and these extraordinary singers on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ are exceptionally skilled and are well aware of the industry trends. I was amazed to hear them sing and certainly felt that they could contribute in a great way to the growth of our music industry. Neelanjana personally left me stunned by her talent. I also feel that each of these contestants have the potential to become great singers provided they believe in their talent and work on themselves. My best wishes to each one of them, and I hope to see them in the industry."

Judge Shankar Mahadevan commented on his experience this season and said, "Neelanjana has been a fabulous performer, and undoubtedly she truly deserves this victory. I have seen her evolve at every stage of this season and wish her nothing but the best for their future. As a judge and mentor, I have thoroughly enjoyed this season, and I am glad that I came back to witness such amazing talent and watch them ace challenge after challenge to emerge as young superstars. This season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been a fun-filled musical journey for all of us. Every contestant is close to my heart, and for me, each one of them is a winner, in my opinion. I wish them luck in abundance for their future.”

The top six finalists of this season were Sharad Sharma, Neelanjana Ray, Ananya Chakraborty, Snigdhajit Bhowmik, Rajashri Bag, and Sanjana Bhatt. While Rajashri Bag emerged as the first runner up, Sharad Sharma was declared the second runner-up. They won prize money of Rs 5 lakhs and Rs 3 lakhs.