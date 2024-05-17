Art & Entertainment

'Nayak 2': Anil Kapoor-Rani Mukerji To Reunite For The Sequel? Here's What We Know

After 23 years, Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji are expected to reunite for 'Nayak 2'. Read on to know more.

Instagram
Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Nayak: The Real Hero' which released in 2001, was a critically acclaimed movie and commercial success. The audience loved everything about the film from Anil Kapoor-Rani Mukerji's chemistry to hard-hitting dialogues to the music and songs. Now, after 23 years, Anil and Rani are expected to reunite for 'Nayak 2'. Read on to know more.

A source close to the production house told Mid-Day that the sequel will start where the first part was left. Producer Deepak Mukut said that Anil and Rani are expected to reprise their respective roles. They team will announce the film soon. The work on the script is in progress. 

Mukut told the publication, “We are planning the sequel and taking the story forward with the [existing] characters". He continued, "I bought the rights a long time ago from producer AM Rathnam. We are writing the script right now with the leads in mind and [incorporating] other actors too. As soon as the writing is complete, we’ll decide the way ahead. We have a couple of directors in mind, but nobody has been finalized."

The producer also said that the initial discussions with Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji had already begun "We're in talks with some actors. As far as introducing actors [into the film's universe] is concerned, it depends on how the characters shape up and who will suit them,'' he said.

The source further said, ''The film will examine what happens to Shivaji and his family after he has been in power. It will again explore themes of corruption, bureaucracy, and above all, the power of people."

Anil Kapoor played TV presenter, Shivaji, who, in a video interview was challenged by Chief Minister (played by late Amrish Puri) of the state to take over his job for a day. Shivaji was made the CM for one day and fight against corruption and brought change in the society. Towards the end of the film, Anil's character was elected as the CM.

'Nayak' was a remake of 1999 Tamil-language movie 'Mudhalvan'. Both films were directed by Shankar. It also stared Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever.

