National Science Day: Unlock The Mysteries Of The Universe With These 5 Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Series

National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 each year to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir CV Raman on February 28, 1928. For his discovery, Sir CV Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

As everyone celebrates National Science Day today, it's the perfect time to invest in a few Indian sci-fi series available on various OTT and audio platforms that will leave you awestruck with their captivating narratives.

In recent years, India has emerged as a hub for producing remarkable science fiction series, catering to the growing demand for the genre among audiences. These series highlight the country's diverse storytelling and talented creators, providing not only entertainment but also thought-provoking commentary on the impact of technology and society on human life.

Here are a few OTT and audio series that you must watch to enjoy National Science Day:

‘Shoorveer’

Available On: Pocket FM

In this era of technological advancements, science has accomplished what was once deemed impossible. Teleportation, a concept confined to science fiction, is now a reality in this fantastical audio series. With the ability to transport oneself to the mysterious world of Titan, people can now explore a realm of wonder and intrigue. However, this is no ordinary journey to a different time or space. Titan is a perilous landscape fraught with bizarre and hazardous creatures. In their quest to survive and adapt, humans must navigate treacherous terrain and learn to coexist with the peculiar inhabitants of this planet. With a mix of science fiction, mythology, and action, ‘Shoorveer’ is a captivating listen that keeps listeners engaged from start to finish. The audio series’ sound design and voice acting create an immersive experience that transports you to different worlds and brings the characters to life. ‘Shoorveer’ is a must-listen for anyone who loves science fiction and fantasy and wants to escape into a world of adventure.

‘Leila’

Available On: Netflix

Netflix's ‘Leila’ takes us on a dystopian journey into a future where personal freedom is a luxury. The show is set in a world where a fascist regime has taken over and divides society based on religion, class, and purity. The story follows a mother's journey to find her daughter, who was taken away from her because of her mixed heritage. ‘Leila’ is a gripping tale of love, loss, and survival that explores themes of totalitarianism, discrimination, and environmental degradation. The show's thought-provoking commentary on society, coupled with stunning visuals and strong performances, makes it an enjoyable watch for anyone interested in sci-fi and social commentary.

‘M.O. M (Mission Over Mars)’

Available On: Zee 5

Delve into the world of artificial intelligence with Zee 5's sci-fi thriller series ‘M.O.M.’ The show follows the journey of a humanoid robot as she navigates a world that sees her as a mere machine, searching for her true identity and purpose. The show's futuristic setting and stunning special effects create an immersive viewing experience that raises thought-provoking questions about the role of technology in our lives. The series explores the blurred lines between man and machine, and the possibility of AI developing emotions and consciousness. With a gripping storyline and strong performances, it is a must-watch on National Science Day for sci-fi enthusiasts and anyone curious about the impact of technology on our future.

‘JL50’

Available On: Sony LIV

‘JL50’ takes us on a thrilling ride through time. The show follows the investigation of a mysterious plane crash that leads to the discovery of a time-travel device. As the investigators unravel the mystery, they're forced to confront the consequences of playing with time and the butterfly effect. ‘JL50’ is a fast-paced time-travel thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat with its unexpected twists and turns. With strong performances, a gripping storyline, and stunning visuals, ‘JL50’ is a must-watch for sci-fi fans and anyone looking for a thrilling ride through time. Don't miss out on the chance to experience the thrill of time travel with ‘JL50’ this National Science Day.

‘Super Yoddha’

Available On: Pocket FM

In the legendary 100-year legacy of the Bravery Team, no one had witnessed a feat as remarkable as that of an 11-year-old prodigy named Dhruv, who had earned the prestigious 'Eklavya' rank for his exceptional display of power and skill. However, fate had a different plan for the young hero, as his rank plummeted back to zero without any explanation. Despite years of rigorous training and tireless effort, Dhruv struggled to regain his former glory, facing a daunting test of courage, strength, and resilience. Will he rise to the challenge and emerge victorious with his unyielding determination and unwavering self-belief? Experience the captivating world of science fiction and fantasy with ‘Super Yoddha’ on this National Science Day.