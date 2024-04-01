Art & Entertainment

Naqiyah Haji Reveals Most Challenging Scene She Performed In 'Shaitani Rasmein'

Actress Naqiyah Haji, who plays the lead role of Nikki in the fantasy thriller 'Shaitani Rasmein' talked about the hardest sequence she had to complete in the show, and the behind-the-scenes work that goes into making those acts seem natural on television.

Naqiyah Haji Photo: Instagram
Naqiyah shared insights into the most demanding scenes she tackled on the show, especially during its early days.

Reflecting on her experiences, the actress said: "I really enjoy each and every stunt in 'Shaitani Rasmein.' The applause from the audience makes me even more excited about these scenes. On the other hand, carrying out these sequences frequently requires a lot of work."

"For instance, in one scene, I was supposed to be thrown into a well, but I accidentally fell from a considerable height, resulting in minor injuries. Similarly, in another scene where I was meant to drown in a kund, the freezing cold water made it difficult to hold my breath underwater and made the shooting incredibly challenging. Nonetheless, we persevered and achieved the desired outcome," she shared.

She went on to talk about the constant obstacles she experiences when performing different shots during the show.

"While those scenes stand out as the most difficult, each episode brings its own set of challenges. Achieving perfection demands a great deal of effort, and keeping the appropriate facial expressions during the action is critical to delivering a convincing performance. Despite the hurdles, seeing the finished shot makes it all worthwhile, giving you a sense of accomplishment and happiness," she added.

'Shaitani Rasmein' airs on Star Bharat.

