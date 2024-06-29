Art & Entertainment

Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' Earns Rs 298.5 Crore Globally In Two Days

Nag Ashwin's 3D spectacle "Kalki 2898 AD" has minted Rs Rs 298.5 crore in two days at the global box office, the makers said on Friday.

Instagram
'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 1 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Nag Ashwin's 3D spectacle "Kalki 2898 AD" has minted Rs Rs 298.5 crore in two days at the global box office, the makers said on Friday.

Touted as a marriage of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and was released on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

It features a star cast led by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, along with Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana.

On the opening day, the movie earned Rs 191.5 in gross box office collection (GBOC) and collected Rs 107 crore on Friday.

"The love is pouring in from all corners of the world! #Kalki2898AD #EpicBlockbusterKalki," Vyjayanthi Movies posted on its official X page along with a poster stating that "Kalki 2898 AD" earned Rs 298.5 crore in two days.

Previously titled "Project K", it is arguably the most expensive feature film in Indian cinema history at a reported Rs 600 crore.

Large crowds were seen outside theatres in several cities, including Hyderabad and Mumbai. And the initial reviews were favourable. The film has also received a huge shout from many celebrities, including megastar Rajinikanth, who called ""Kalki 2898 AD" an "epic movie".

"Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part2. God Bless," Rajinikanth posted.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 5 Army Bravehearts Killed After Tank Swept By Flashfloods Along LAC In Ladakh
  2. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For Heavy Rain In Delhi, Himachal Pradesh; Incessant Rain Triggers Landslides In Arunachal Pradesh
  3. ‘Preaches Consensus, Values Confrontation’: Sonia Gandhi's Fresh Attack On PM Modi
  4. 'Judges Not Deities But Servers Of People': CJI Chandrachud Speaks On 'Constitutional Morality' In Indian Judiciary
  5. JD(U) Meet: Party Appoints Sanjay Jha As Working President, Demands Special Category Status For Bihar
Entertainment News
  1. SonyLIV Sets 'Chamak: The Conclusion' For August 16 Release
  2. Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' Earns Rs 298.5 Crore Globally In Two Days
  3. Want To Re-Release 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' When It Completes 25 Years, Says Karan Johar
  4. 'Maharaj' Actress Shalini Pandey On The Controversy Around Junaid Khan's Debut Film: We Didn’t Do Anything To Disrespect Any Religion
  5. The Times Of India Announces Re-Launch Of TOIFA Awards With OTT Edition
Sports News
  1. India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Will Weather Gods Play Spoilsport At Kensington Oval? Check Barbados Weather News
  2. Canada Vs Chile, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs CHI Group A Matchday 3
  3. PAR Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Dorival Lauds Vinicius' Near Perfect Display After Paraguay Humbling
  4. COL Vs CRC, Copa America 2024: Lorenzo Eases Rodriguez Injury Fears After Colombia's Group D Progression
  5. English Premier League: Chelsea Complete Signing Of Aston Villa Youngster Omari Kellyman
World News
  1. Pakistan Asks US For Small Arms For ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam
  2. Sunita Williams Might Remain In Space For Months Before Homecoming | Here's Why
  3. Taco Bell Reveals New $7 Value Meal Combo: What's Inside And How It Compares To McDonald's, Wendy's, And More!
  4. ‘A Reality Show': US And Global Media Headlines On The Biden-Trump Debate
  5. Iran To Hold Runoff Presidential Election As Neither Reformist Pezeshkian Nor Hard-Liner Jalili Secure Outright Win
Latest Stories
  1. Shallow Earthquake Hits New York’s Watertown
  2. No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only
  3. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
  4. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 5 Army Bravehearts Killed After Tank Swept By Flashfloods Along LAC In Ladakh
  5. NTA Announces Fresh Dates For UGC-NET, NCET Amid Row Over Examination Irregularities
  6. Delhi Rains: 2 Children Dead, Body Of 3 Workers Pulled From Rubble; Over 300 Waterlogging Complaints | Details Inside
  7. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop But Nears Rs 150 Crore In India
  8. Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours; Says 'We Won't Shy...'