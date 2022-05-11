Wednesday, May 11, 2022
MS Dhoni To Produce A Tamil Film, Reports

Cricketer MS Dhoni is set to become a producer for Tamil movies and apparently actress Nayanthara will play the female lead in his maiden production.

MS Dhoni Instagram/ @mahi7781

Updated: 11 May 2022 6:39 pm

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni has a huge fan following in Tamil Nadu. Dhoni captured the minds of Tamils when Chennai Super Kings won the bid for him in 2008 inaugural IPL auctions. 

According to news18, Dhoni is fondly referred as ‘Thala’ which means leader in Tamil. The cricketer has retired from international cricket, and said that he will play only a few more seasons of IPL. However, his association with Tamil Nadu is not ending soon. 

The cricketing legend is on his way to strengthening his Tamil connection by turning a producer for Tamil films. He is set to make Kollywood entry as a producer soon. According to a source, the former captain has employed Sanjay who is a close aide of actor Rajnikanth for his first venture. 

Actress Nayanthara is supposed to play the female lead in Dhoni’s first production and an official announcement might come after the current IPL season concludes. The film will begin shooting this month. Speaking further about Dhoni’s link with Tamil cinema, the cricketer was involved in the promotion of his biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ which was a bilingual movie. The film did well in the Tamil speaking states. 

Previously, cricketer Harbhajan Singh also entered Tamil films with a cameo in ‘Dikkiloona’ and as a lead in sports drama ‘Friendship’. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan will also debut with ‘Cobra’ starring Vikram. 

