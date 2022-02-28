Mrunal Thakur Gives Befitting Reply To Troll For Body-Shaming Her

Actress Mrunal Thakur recently posted a video of her workout on social media. While fans praised her for her dedication to fitness, a couple of users tried to body-shame her. ‘Dhamaka’ actress got back at trolls and gave them befitting replies. She also schooled them on body positivity.

Mrunal Thakur shared a short video where she can be seen kickboxing. While posting the video, she wrote, “just a regular day with @rohityson_ and @thegirlwithabs”. A lot of appreciation comments flooded by her loved ones as soon as she posted the short video. However, a troll commented, “Back is likeMATKAA (pot)”. But, she did not stop and gave the user a sarcastic reply. She wrote, “Thank you Bhaiyaa ji”. Another user wrote, “Reduce the lower part natural looks better too fat illusion”. She gave the user a befitting reply and wrote, “some pay for it, some have it naturally all we gotta do is flaunt buddy! You flaunt yours too”.

See Mrunal Thakur’s replies to trolls here:

The actress did not stop there and put some wisdom on her Instagram story too. She put the screenshot of the troll’s comment and wrote, “Do you have any idea how hard I work to be fit? It’s my body type and I can’t really do anything. So, all I gotta do is flaunt”.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur will be next seen in the sports drama ‘Jersey’. The movie also stars actor Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, it is an official remake of a Telugu film with the same name. ‘Jersey’ is produced by South film producers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill. The movie is set to release on April 14 this year.