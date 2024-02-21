Art & Entertainment

Mouni Roy To Have A Cameo Role In Dibakar Banerjee's 'Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2'? Here's What We Know

A report reveals that Mouni Roy has been roped in for a cameo in 'Love, Sex Aur Dhokha'. This Dibakar Banerjee film is set to release in cinemas on April 19.

Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 21, 2024

Ektaa Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ is one of the most anticipated releases of this year. A lot of details about the film have been kept under wraps. However, a recent report has revealed that Mouni Roy is set to play a role in this sequel of the 2010 hit film – ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha.’

As reported by India Today, Mouni Roy has been roped in for ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha.’ The ‘Naagin’ actor will be playing a cameo role in the movie. The news portal quoted an independent source from the film industry who revealed that the actor will be seen in a new avatar. The source also said that Ektaa Kapoor roped in the actor because they have collaborated on numerous hits together.

The source said, “Mouni Roy will be seen in the most awaited sequel of Ektaa R Kapoor's 'Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2'. Ektaa and Mouni have gone a long way from the beginning of her career as Mouni was launched by Ektaa. In the film, Mouni will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar.”

Ektaa Kapoor shared the poster of the film on Valentine’s Day. Sharing the motion poster, she wrote, “Yeh Valentine's Day nahin aasan, bas itna samajh lijiye, Love Sex Aur Dhokha ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai! #LoveSexAurDhokha2 in cinemas 19th April.”

The poster of ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ shows a beating human heart with the icons of multiple social media platforms on it. Fans are expecting the movie to deal with love and its implications in a digital-first age. ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ was initially set to release in theatres earlier. However, the makers have postponed the film and now it is slated to release on April 19.

