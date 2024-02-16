Elaborating on the same, Mouni Roy said: “I've been typecast, yes, of course. But I've also been very, very lucky with directors who had the vision to see me in different roles, in different parts. So yeah, I mean, like Emraan said that it may be a fair industry, but I truly believe it is a very difficult industry. And along with hard work, it comes with a lot of challenges. There is the struggle that you cannot deny.”

She further mentioned: “There is no shortcut to hard work that you can take. And I truly believe work begets work. When you are focused on a project, whether it's a dancing or an acting part, if you give your 100 per cent, if you somehow get into the skin of the character and justify it, I think sooner or later you're going to land that next role. And that's been the only mantra of my life.”