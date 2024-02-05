Morgan Freeman recently made headlines when an Auburn basketball player smacked his hand away. Basketballer Johni Broome thought it was a fan who was trying to rattle him during the game. It was only later that he realized that it was none other than Morgan Freeman. Recently, the player apologized for his actions and the ‘Bruce Almighty’ actor accepted his apology.
The incident took place during a recent Rebels game. Johni Broome was in full action. He was trying to save a ball from going out of bounds during the second half of the match against Ole Miss. The player felt someone tug at his jersey from the front row. Thinking it was an Ole Miss fan who was getting his attention away from the match, he brushed the arm away.
Speaking to the media, Broome said, “I kind of got his hand off. I saw who it was and I’m a big movie guy. I probably watched one of his movies on the plane coming here. But I realized it was him and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m a big fan. I’m sorry.’”
Take a look at this moment from the basketball game here.
Later, Broome turned and saw that the hand belonged to Morgan Freeman. The actor is a fan of the sport and has attended numerous Rebel games while being seated in the front row. Broome revealed that he went back to Freeman during the game to apologize. He told Freeman, “I’m just like, ‘I’m sorry, again.”
Broome revealed that Morgan Freeman had accepted his apology. He revealed that Morgan said, “You all good. Just keep playing.” The athlete also talked about how much he loved the actor.