Meenakshi Sheshadri On Her Kissing Scene in ‘Dacait’: Sunny Deol Made Me Comfortable

Meenakshi Sheshadri, who made her film debut in 1983 with ‘Painter Babu’, went on to star in several successful Bollywood films including ‘Hero’, ‘Shahenshah’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘Damini’, ‘Ghatak’, and ‘Satyamev Jayate’ among others.

Recently, in an interview with The Times of India, the yesteryear actress recalled working with her co-actors Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol. Remembering how she had a kissing scene with Sunny in ‘Dacait’, she revealed that the actor was 'very professional', but the Censors 'cut that' part out.

"With Sunny, I had a kiss in Dacait, which happens just before a song. I give full credit to Sunny for being very professional about it and making me comfortable too. But the Censors cut that,” she said.

The film, which was released in 1987, was directed by Rahul Rawail. Apart from Meenakshi and Sunny, it featured Raakhee, Raza Murad, Suresh Oberoi, Paresh Rawal and Urmila Matondkar.

Furthermore, talking about Sanjay Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan, Meenakshi said, “With Sanju, I started on a fan-moment note. I had seen him shooting for ‘Rocky’ with Tina Munim. I was very young then. I found him very handsome and cute. And when my chance to work with him in ‘Inaam Dus Hazaar’ came, I did tell him about that shoot. As for Amitji, I think I will never forget the aerial shots we took during the song Jaane do jaane do, mujhe jaana hai in ‘Shahenshah’."

About acting with Rajesh Khanna in ‘Awara Baap’, Meenakshi mentioned, "He didn't come late on the sets of ‘Awara Baap’. He was ready to do rehearsals with me. He never made me feel like a newcomer. If at all he came late on a given day, it was because the director had asked him to come late as he had scenes only later in the day."

Recently, another co-actor from films like ‘Meri Jung’, ‘Ghar Ho To Aisa’ and ‘Joshilaay’, Anil Kapoor, wished her on her birthday and praised her for the professionalism on the film sets.